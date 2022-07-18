Crown court date for man accused of having knife at Wigan borough school

Anthony Hughes, 46, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article after an incident at St George’s Central CE Primary School, on Darlington Street, Tyldesley.

Emergency services were called after reports of a man carrying a meat cleaver being seen as parents were collecting children from lessons at the end of the school day on Friday.

Several parents intervened to disarm the man and restrain him until police officers arrived.

Police thanked the parents who got involved for their “brave actions” in apprehending the man.

Hughes, of Darlington Street, Tyldesley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

He did not enter a plea and the bench decided to send the case to Bolton Crown Court for trial.