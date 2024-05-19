Crown court date for Wigan borough woman accused of burglary while armed with knife
A Wigan borough woman accused of carrying out a burglary while armed with a knife has appeared in court.
Michelle Farnworth, 35, of Samuel Street, Atherton, is charged with aggravated burglary, having allegedly entered a house on Hinkler Avenue, in Great Lever, Bolton, with a knife on March 4 and stolen a watch and money.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 17.
She was remanded on conditional bail.