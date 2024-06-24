Crown court date for Wigan man accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
A 39-year-old will appear before a crown court judge after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Robert Bentley, of Lilac Avenue, Beech Hill, is alleged to have attacked a man in Manchester on June 25 last year.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.

Bentley was remanded on unconditional bail.