Crown court date for Wigan man accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
A 39-year-old will appear before a crown court judge after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
Robert Bentley, of Lilac Avenue, Beech Hill, is alleged to have attacked a man in Manchester on June 25 last year.
He has not yet entered a plea.
Manchester magistrates sent the case to Manchester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 25.
Bentley was remanded on unconditional bail.