A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of being in possession of class A drugs and intending to supply them more than three years ago.

Paul Littlewood, 44, of Sussex Close, Hindley, is charged with having crack cocaine and methadone, with intent to supply them, in Manchester on December 4, 2020.

He has not yet entered pleas and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on November 27.

Littlewood was remanded on conditional bail.