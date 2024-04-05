Crown court date for Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting woman
A Wigan man will appear in crown court accused of sexual assault.
Benjamin Waterworth, 46, of Rylands Street, Springfield, is charged with intentionally touching a woman over 16 in a sexual way without her consent on May 28.
Wigan magistrates sent the case for trial at Bolton Crown Court and Waterworth will appear there on May 8.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.