Crown court date for Wigan man accused of strangling and twice assaulting woman
A Wigan man faces two charges of assaulting a woman on consecutive days, as well as strangling her.
Jonathon Wood, 23, of Albury Way, New Springs, is accused of attacking the woman on June 1 and 2.
He is also charged with causing criminal damage to her mobile phone between March 1 and May 19.
No pleas have yet been entered and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on July 8.
He was remanded on conditional bail.