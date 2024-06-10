Crown court date for Wigan man accused of strangling and twice assaulting woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan man faces two charges of assaulting a woman on consecutive days, as well as strangling her.

Jonathon Wood, 23, of Albury Way, New Springs, is accused of attacking the woman on June 1 and 2.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to her mobile phone between March 1 and May 19.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on July 8.