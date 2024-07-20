Crown court date for woman accused of attacking two men and having baseball bat
A woman has appeared in court accused of assaulting two men and having a baseball bat in a public place.
Sarah Isherwood, 34, of Bonneywell Road, Leigh, is charged with assaulting Christopher Isherwood, causing actual bodily harm; a common assault on Warren Collard; possessing an offensive weapon – a wooden baseball bat – in public; and affray.
The offences are all alleged to have happened on May 4 last year.
She is also accused of failing to surrender to custody at Liverpool Crown Court on April 15.
Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on August 21.
She was remanded on conditional bail until then.