Crown court date for woman accused of attacking two men and having baseball bat

A woman has appeared in court accused of assaulting two men and having a baseball bat in a public place.

Sarah Isherwood, 34, of Bonneywell Road, Leigh, is charged with assaulting Christopher Isherwood, causing actual bodily harm; a common assault on Warren Collard; possessing an offensive weapon – a wooden baseball bat – in public; and affray.

The offences are all alleged to have happened on May 4 last year.

She is also accused of failing to surrender to custody at Liverpool Crown Court on April 15.

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on August 21.

She was remanded on conditional bail until then.