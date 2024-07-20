Crown court date for woman accused of attacking two men and having baseball bat

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has appeared in court accused of assaulting two men and having a baseball bat in a public place.

Sarah Isherwood, 34, of Bonneywell Road, Leigh, is charged with assaulting Christopher Isherwood, causing actual bodily harm; a common assault on Warren Collard; possessing an offensive weapon – a wooden baseball bat – in public; and affray.

The offences are all alleged to have happened on May 4 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is also accused of failing to surrender to custody at Liverpool Crown Court on April 15.

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on August 21.

She was remanded on conditional bail until then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice