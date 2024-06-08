Crown court date set as Wigan man denies strangling and assaulting woman
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman and assaulting her twice.
Dean Blakeley, 38, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, is charged with intentionally strangling the woman in Leigh on May 24 and two counts of assault by beating on the same day.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Blakeley will appear on July 5.
He was remanded on conditional bail.