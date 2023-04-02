Crown Court date set for Wigan man facing charges of physical and sexual abuse plus controlling and coercive behaviour

Luke Coleman, of Manor Street, Wigan, is charged with causing a woman actual bodily harm on January 31 2022, sexually assaulting a woman between March 1 and 31 2022 and continuously engaging in controlling behaviour involving physical and verbal abuse between April 1 2020 and April 22 2022.

He is further charged with failing to comply with bail conditions on March 23 this year.

The charges were so serious that Wigan magistrates sent the case to the crown court

Because of the seriousness of the accusations Wigan and Leigh magistrates have sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he is due to appear on May 30.