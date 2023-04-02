News you can trust since 1853
Crown Court date set for Wigan man facing charges of physical and sexual abuse plus controlling and coercive behaviour

A Wigan 28-year-old will next month face a judge over allegations of sexual and physical assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Luke Coleman, of Manor Street, Wigan, is charged with causing a woman actual bodily harm on January 31 2022, sexually assaulting a woman between March 1 and 31 2022 and continuously engaging in controlling behaviour involving physical and verbal abuse between April 1 2020 and April 22 2022.

He is further charged with failing to comply with bail conditions on March 23 this year.

The charges were so serious that Wigan magistrates sent the case to the crown court
Because of the seriousness of the accusations Wigan and Leigh magistrates have sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he is due to appear on May 30.

Before then he is on bail, its conditions including an electronically-tagged curfew.