Crown Court date set for Wigan man facing charges of physical and sexual abuse plus controlling and coercive behaviour
A Wigan 28-year-old will next month face a judge over allegations of sexual and physical assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Luke Coleman, of Manor Street, Wigan, is charged with causing a woman actual bodily harm on January 31 2022, sexually assaulting a woman between March 1 and 31 2022 and continuously engaging in controlling behaviour involving physical and verbal abuse between April 1 2020 and April 22 2022.
He is further charged with failing to comply with bail conditions on March 23 this year.