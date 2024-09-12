Crystal clear: images posted by police investigating Wigan burglary

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:58 BST

Police have issued a picture of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a Wigan burglary earlier this summer.

At about 12.25pm on Tuesday July 16, two intruders forced their way into Park Lane Farm, on Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

They caused extensive damage to an electric gate before entering the grounds and rifling around in the various buildings, looking for things to steal.

Officers investigating the raid have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to this incident.

Two men police would like to speak in connection with an Ashton farm break-in

A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “If you recognise the men pictured, please contact police on 101, quoting the log number 1564 of 16/07/2024.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

