Curfew for Wigan man accused of strangulation and criminal damage
A man has denied part-throttling a woman and wrecking property in her Wigan home.
Philip Ashton, 31, of Summit Drive, Freckleton in Preston, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to the intentional strangulation of a named female, her assault by beating and damaging a coffee table, door, CCTV camera, heating meter, shelves and an alarm on May 30 this year.
He was given bail, conditional that he observes a 9pm to 7am curfew at his home until reappearing before the bench on July 21.