Curfew for Wigan man accused of strangulation and criminal damage

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has denied part-throttling a woman and wrecking property in her Wigan home.

Philip Ashton, 31, of Summit Drive, Freckleton in Preston, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to the intentional strangulation of a named female, her assault by beating and damaging a coffee table, door, CCTV camera, heating meter, shelves and an alarm on May 30 this year.

He was given bail, conditional that he observes a 9pm to 7am curfew at his home until reappearing before the bench on July 21.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice