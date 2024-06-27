Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Wigan man has been accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour while in a relationship.

Nathan Omalia, 31, of Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, is alleged to have conducted himself in an abusive way between February 1, 2023 and June 18, 2024.Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 26.He was remanded in custody until then.