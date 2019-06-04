Customer threatened and cash stolen during armed robbery at Wigan shop

Two men armed with a knife burst into a convenience store this afternoon and threatened a customer.



Police have launched an investigation after an armed robbery at the Spar and post office, on Scot Lane, Aspull.

A spokesman said: "Shortly before 1.10pm on Tuesday, police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a post office on Scot Lane in Aspull, Wigan.

"Officers attended and established that two men – armed with a knife – entered the premises and threatened a customer.

"The offenders then fled prior to police arrival in a black Audi A4 along Bolton Road with a quantity of stolen cash. The car was travelling in the direction of Horwich.

"No-one was injured and enquiries are ongoing."

Just minutes earlier, police were called to an armed robbery at the Nat West bank on Lee Lane, Horwich, though they have not yet confirmed if the incidents are considered to be linked.

In that raid, which happened just before 1pm, two men with their faces covered entered the bank and threatened staff. It is not believed anything was stolen.

Police are urging anyone with information about the robberies to call them on 101, quoting incident 1033 of June 4 for the raid in Aspull.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.