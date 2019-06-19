Dangerous driver who left a mum so distressed after a head-on crash he caused in Wigan that she is terrified of getting into cars is jailed for six and a half years

This is the aftermath of a head-on road Wigan smash caused by a career criminal which left a mum traumatised.

The 46-year-old suffered a broken wrist and psychological damage when her Nissan Almera was hit by a Ford Puma driven round a bend on the wrong side of Slag Lane, Lowton, by John Noonan in January last year.

John Noonan

Noonan, 28, from Alvan Close, Openshaw, fled the vehicle, which had false number plates, but was caught after leaving his mobile in the wreckage with his DNA on it.

Bolton Crown Court heard that while on bail he then committed a knifepoint carjacking outside a home in Holden Road, Leigh.

It was also told that his victim, who has a poorly child in Alder Hey Hospital, is now terrified to get in a car even as a passenger but especially as a driver, meaning her husband is having to take time off work in order to drive them both to see their child.

The defence barrister said Noonan had suffered more than his share of tragedy including his brother’s suicide and death of his baby which had prompted a drug dependency relapse.

Admitting dangerous driving, robbery, knife possession and other motoring offences, he was jailed for six and a half years and banned from the road for two years once released, after which he must take an extended driving test.