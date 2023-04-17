News you can trust since 1853
Dangerous Wigan motorist admits to causing crash that seriously injured a pensioner

A judge will sentence a Wigan motorist who has admitted that her dangerous driving caused a crash which seriously injured a pensioner.

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Deborah Cubas de Souza appeared before Crewe justices to accept blame for the collision with an 81-year-old woman in the Latchford area of Warrington earlier this month.

The hearing was told that Cheshire Police officers on patrol in Warrington came across a black Toyota Yaris which had hit the elderly pedestrian near a crossing on Knutsford Road at around 12.44pm on April 5.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to the Royal Salford Hospital.

The incident occurred near the post office on Knutsford Road, LatchfordThe incident occurred near the post office on Knutsford Road, Latchford
De Souza, who is 26 and from Platt Bridge, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing on Friday May 5.

In the meantime she has been remanded into custody.