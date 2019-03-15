Date set for trial over gran’s road death

A trial date has been set for a motorist who denies killing a borough gran.

Jamie Hawkins appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge this week to lodge a not guilty plea to causing Alice Berry’s death by careless driving in a collision in Leigh last year.

The 36-year-old, of Essex Place in Tyldesley, will now face a trial beginning on November 4 to establish the circumstances that led to the pensioner’s death last summer.

The court heard that on Sunday, June 3, emergency services were called to Leigh Road to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Officers attended and established that Alice had been crossing the road “in a westerly direction” when she was hit by the Citroen Picasso that was travelling on the northbound carriageway.

Alice suffered “serious” injuries and died a short time later.

Hawkins was reported to have stayed at the scene to help police with their inquiries.

Alice’s family released a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: “The best mother and grandmother anyone could have.

“She was loved by all and a friend to many.

“She will be sadly missed by us all.”

Eight months later, following an investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s serious collisions unit during which officers appealed for witnesses to the crash; Hawkins was brought before the courts.

Due to the “complexities” of any future trial and the need for evidence from expert witnesses, Wigan magistrates decided to send the matter to crown court.

Both the crown prosecution service and Hawkin’s defence lawyer had also argued that the trial was too serious for the magistrates’ jurisdiction.

Hawkins was released on unconditional bail pending the trial in nine months’ time.