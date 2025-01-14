Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbroken loved ones of a Wigan 31-year-old at the centre of a fatal road crash probe have set up a fund to give him the best possible send-off.

Darryl “Daz” Tomlinson, was pronouced dead at the scene of a collision on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green, on the morning of Thursday January 9.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing his death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Family of amateur footballer Daz cut short a holiday abroad after being informed of the tragedy.

Darryl 'Daz' Tomlinson

And friend David Glynn has established a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising at least £5,000 towards funeral costs. Generous donations have ensured the total is already four-fifths complete.

Mr Glynn wrote: “As you are all aware, we sadly lost our good friend Daz unexpectedly on 9/1/25.

"This tragic news has left his lovely family and our whole community completely devastated.

“Daz was a loving son, brother, uncle and a truly amazing friend to many people!

"To lose a loved one is never easy, but to lose someone so young and so unexpectedly is even harder, so I have set this page up to help the family to give Daz the best send-off he deserves.

"I hope you can all help me raise some funds, no matter how big or small: every little helps.”

Daz’s dad Paul wrote: “We as a family would like to thank everyone for your kind words and messages even though I haven’t replied to a lot of them as I’m a broken man.

"I know you all care for us. It’s the hardest time of my life and struggling to come to terms with it.

"Please remember all the great memories my boy gave you. Reading all the beautiful words on social media makes me smile and cry knowing how many people knew and loved my boy.”

Mr Tomlinson said that, for his physique, his son had been a special footballer who knew the game inside out.

Wigan Town FC shared an online tribute to Daz, who played for the amateur club.

It read: "We have had the devastating news that one of our founder open-age players Daz 'T' Tomlinson, aka Shaggy, has passed away in an accident.

"This is a such a tragedy and shocked many of us. Daz was part of our first open-age team and along with a few others is the reason we still have a team going today.

"He was an easy-going lad who always had time for anybody and loved his football to the core. Even though he wasn't now playing he was still a regular on the sidelines over the years.”

Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision invetigation unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage, from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 410 of 09/01/2025.

Alternatively, details can be shared on the police's LiveChat function on the GMP website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.