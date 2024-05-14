Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Wigan men who admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis have been given suspended prison sentences.

Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close in Aspull, had also pleaded guilty to possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it when they made their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Returning for sentencing, Hughes was given a total of 20 months in custody but it was suspended for 18 months.

He is also to undergo 20 months of supervision and complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Smith was handed a 22-month jail sentence which was also suspended for 18 months.

He must complete mental health and drug addiction programmes and 35 days of rehab activities.