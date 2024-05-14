Dealers punished: Wigan cannabis suppliers narrowly avoid immiate jail terms
Two Wigan men who admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis have been given suspended prison sentences.
Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close in Aspull, had also pleaded guilty to possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it when they made their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
Returning for sentencing, Hughes was given a total of 20 months in custody but it was suspended for 18 months.