Death threat Wigan stalker in secure mental health unit

A Wigan man has admitted to a stalking a woman during which he made throat-slashing and gun-shooting gestures at her.

Christian Jones, 29, a patient at the Sovereign Unit at Atherleigh Park hospital, appeared before Wigan justices to admit harassing Nikita Rogers, by hurling insults from his home, making the menacing gestures and standing outside her window being abusive.

He was given a 26-week prison term, but it was suspended for 24 months. The bench said the punishment was so tough because the crimes were committed over a prolonged period, serious distress was caused and threats were made to children. The sentence was suspended because Jones was now being treated in a secure mental health unit.

An indefinite restraining order was made, preventing him from approaching Ms Rogers and named others and places.