Delay in plea over vicious Wigan assault claim

A man must wait until June before he pleads over an accusation that he committed a vicious assault in Wigan.



Mark Charnock, of The Poplars, Golborne, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with threatening to kill Ryan Woodworth and assaulting him with intent to cause grievious bodily harm. The latter of these is the most serious form of attack after attempted murder.

Bolton Crown Court

A provisional trial date was set for December 17.

However a pre-trial preparation hearing will take place at the same court on June 10 at which the 38-year-old is expected to enter a plea.

Until then he is remanded on bail conditional that he doesn’t enter The Poplars or approach Mr Woodworth directly or indirectly.