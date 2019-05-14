Delay in sentencing for golf club safe crook due to theft accused's trial

Sentencing of a man who admits fencing a burgled golf club’s safe containing £8,000 has been delayed until the end of a trial for the man accused of stealing it.

Shane Ledwith, 35, of Kings Road in Golborne, appeared before Wigan JPs earlier this year to admit receiving the property taken from Haydock Golf Club and was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing.

But this has now been adjourned until July 11.

Meanwhile Clifford Orme, 57, of Stoneyhurst Avenue in Ince, faces trial at Bolton on May 28 accused of theft.

He denies this plus a number of motoring offences.