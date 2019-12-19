Despair after second raid at Wigan not-for-profit group’s base

A devastated Wigan not-for-profit group has had its base ransacked by thieves for the second time in the space of a few weeks.

Offenders smashed their way into Make You Matter CIC’s headquarters in Worsley Hall and made off with items including a TV, an X-Box, games, hairdryers and craft materials as well as around £150 in cash.

Shockingly it is only a month or so since the group, which helps to boost wellbeing and battle issues involving mental illness, was raided by thieves who made off with a list of electric appliances.

And, in an even bigger blow for the organisation, some of the items taken on the second occasion were donations given generously to help Make You Matter following the first attack.

The raid, which happened some time between last Saturday evening and around 12.30pm on Monday, was very similar to the first attack, with the offenders once again smashing a window to gain entrance but this time also damaging the window frame.

Being targeted again has left Make You Matter with serious questions about ensuring the Poplar Avenue base is secure and also seriously dented the organisation’s morale.

Claire Taylor, who co-founded the CIC with Callie Hickey, said: “I can’t even put the feeling into words. I’ve been struggling all day not to be in tears.

“Last time it was a shock but the community rallied round which was fantastic. To be targeted twice in a matter of weeks is gutting with all the work we’ve put in. It’s just horrendous.

“We’re now absolutely desperate for help with security. We have to secure the building, otherwise it puts the services in jeopardy.”

Anyone with information about the raid should contact police on 101.

Any Wigan businesses who can help to secure the building can email makeyoumattercic@gmail.com

Make You Matter CIC is determined to continue helping vulnerable people in the borough and to ensure the fewest-possible events and services are cancelled.

Claire said: “We discovered the break-in about half an hour before we were about to run our over-50s workshop. We didn’t manage to contact everyone and some people turned up.

“This has taken off and people were absolutely devastated we couldn’t run it. It’s something we really need to tackle isolation.

“We’re carrying on as best we can. We want to make sure people aren’t going without social things for a couple of weeks.

“If there’s a way to do the craft group we will, even though they’ve taken tools and wooden boxes we were going to use.”