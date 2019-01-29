Desperate appeal for public help after three Wigan charities burgled in one night

Three Wigan charities have launched a desperate appeal for public assistance after a community hub was ransacked and robbed by offenders.



Think Ahead Stroke, Talk First and Embrace Wigan and Leigh were all raided by burglars who made off with including laptops and caused damage to their shared building.

The devastating attack on Ashland House Wellbeing Centre in Ince on Monday January 14 resulted in a total bill of more than £6,500 for replacing vanished equipment and repairing the venue.

The three small charities based at the Manchester Road site are now hoping public generosity can help them recoup the cost of the theft and avoid any short-term disruption to the delivery of vital services.

Think Ahead Stroke is a support, advice and information charity for stroke survivors, their carers and families, offering a range of services including group activity sessions, one-to-one mentoring and stroke-specific wellbeing courses.

Embrace Wigan & Leigh is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the lives of local disabled people and their families, while Talk First is a resolutions charity providing mediation to resolve family conflict.

Think Ahead Stroke's executive manager Carol Sankey said: “It was such a shock and an upset when I was woken up in the middle of the night and informed of the break-in. I was dreading it driving to the office to inspect the damage and find out what was taken.

“I was even more saddened when I discovered all three charities had been hit. We’re like a little community in this building, looking after each other and working hard to make a difference in what can be quite deprived communities.

“Resources are precious, so we often share items so services can be delivered - £6,500 might not sound a huge figure, but to us it is months of fund raising

“Hopefully some of the cost can be recouped by insurance, but that could take months, so if people are able to make a donation, even just a pound or two towards the stolen items it would make such a big difference, and help beat the burglars.”

A fund-raising appeal has now been set up to help the three charities.

To make a donation visit www.Think-Ahead.org.uk/Appeal/charitiesburgled