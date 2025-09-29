Loved ones of a young Wigan borough mum have made a heartfelt appeal for help in tracing her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has not been a confirmed sighting of Paige Kelly since the afternoon of Tuesday September 23 at her home address in Sydney Street, Leigh.

She only has the clothes she was wearing, no coat and a phone from her boyfriend, although it is not clear if she has access to money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She left her seven-year-old son in the care of her boyfriend.

Pictures of missing Paige Kelly

Her aunt Kate Wright has launched a social media appeal and told Wigan Today that Paige has battled mental illness and been struggling recently.

She added: “We are extremely concerned for her welfare.

"Paige has been missing before but never for this amount of time.

"Mentally she has not been in good place for some time and her brother took his own life 10 years ago.

"She has a phone with her but it’s switched off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She told her boyfriend that she was going to visit her mum but she never arrived.”

There is a possible unconfirmed sighting of Paige getting into a taxi on a Leigh town centre cab rank between 2am and 4am on Wednesday September 24, but checks are still being made to verify whether that was her and where the fare took her.

Someone else has also said they may have seen her at 8am on St Helens Road in Leigh on that Wednesday.

When last seen, Paige was wearing a grey knitting dress and scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Kate on 07511 591005. Alternatively call police on 101.