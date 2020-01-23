Desperate thief stole biscuits from Wigan supermarket

A lapsed drug user with 45 convictions for theft is behind bars after stealing coffee and biscuits from a supermarket to feed himself.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard Denis Hilton, 34, was recognised by staff at Lidl in Pemberton, who thought he was acting suspiciously.

He was detained when he left without paying for the jar of coffee and packet of biscuits, which were worth £7.

Hilton was wearing a baseball cap during the incident on January 14, something which he had been forbidden to do by a criminal behaviour order.

He admitted the theft when interviewed by police, saying he had taken the items because he was hungry.

He also said he thought the criminal behaviour order, which says he must not wear headgear or clothing that covers his face or conceals his identity, had ended in September.

Hilton, of Thorburn Road, Norley, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The court heard he had 45 previous convictions for theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence last year for breaching the criminal behaviour order by wearing a hat in a shop.

While serving that sentence, he managed to kick his heroin addiction.

Mark Ferguson, defending, said: “He came out clean and things were going fine. He wasn’t having the urge to take heroin and steal to fund that habit. Then he says that Christmas arrived. He was alone and isolated and Christmas, for those types of people, is a difficult time. He says he lapsed in his heroin addiction, went out, bought some heroin and resumed his habit funded with his modest income of £190 per month from universal credit, but he was in arrears with rent, gas and electricity and struggling to meet his basic needs, so he stole coffee and biscuits.

“It’s not a trolley dash of £500 worth of electrical equipment - there are more expensive things in Lidl than coffee and biscuits.

“He says he took them because he wanted to consume them himself. He didn’t want to sell them on.”

Hilton, speaking from the dock, told the bench he was getting “too old and too tired” to keep appearing in court.

Magistrates sentenced him to 20 weeks in prison for breaching the order, plus four weeks for theft and one week for failing to comply with supervision, both of which will run concurrently.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.