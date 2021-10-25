Detectives appeal for help to find people who could have seen 'crucial' moments before murder

Thomas Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 25. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

A full investigation was launched and detectives from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team are working to establish the full circumstances that led to his death.

Thomas Williamson

As part of the investigation, detectives would like to find the following people seen on CCTV footage in the area on September 25:

1 - A man in a high-visibility jacket, who was captured on CCTV on Charles Street, at the junction with Market Street, at around 1.30am.

2 - A man on a pedal bike travelling along Charles Street towards St James' Street at around 1.40am.

3 - The driver of a blue BMW 1 series, which was seen on CCTV parked on Market Street. The vehicle turned onto Charles Street at around 1.30am.

This man was captured on CCTV on Charles Street at the junction with Market Street

Ch Insp Andrew Butterworth said: "This is a complex investigation and we are doing all we can to find the person responsible for Thomas' death.

"The people in these CCTV images are not suspects, but may have witnessed crucial moments before or after the attack.

"If you know this person, or you are the individual pictured, please contact us on 0161 856 6777.

"Any information, no matter how small, could generate a new lead which may guide us to finding out what happened to Thomas."

This man on a bicycle may hold vital information

Information can be sent to the police via an online portal

Alternatively, call 0161 856 6777 or use the LiveChat function on the force's website www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 280 of September 25.

