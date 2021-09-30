Detectives release CCTV images after teen is arrested in murder probe

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 1.30am on Saturday to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley, where 30-year-old Thomas Williamson was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody for questioning.

A number of lines of inquiry are being followed up and detectives now want to locate the occupants of a silver Chevrolet Kalos seen driving past Mr Williamson shortly before the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Williamson

They have released CCTV images which show the car, as well as an image of someone who police believe may be able to help with the investigation.

Det Insp Nicola McCulloch, of Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: "We are keen to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Tyldesley town centre in the days leading up to this incident, especially on the evening of Friday, September 24 into the early hours of Saturday morning, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage or CCTV showing this vehicle driving around, please can you check your footage from this time?

Detectives want to speak to this person as part of their investigation

"We believe that the vehicle stopped on Elliott Street, in the town centre, at around 1am on Saturday, September 25 and spoke to a man who then ran away from the vehicle. If you were this person, please get in touch as you may be able to assist us in uncovering what happened on that night.

"The vehicle was actually recovered by us the day after the incident in Platt Bridge, but we do still need to speak to the occupants.

"Any information, no matter how small, could help."

Anyone with information is asked to call the major incident room on 0161 856 6777, use the online portal here or use the LiveChat service on the force's website quoting log 280 of September 25.

Detectives hope to trace the people in this car

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.