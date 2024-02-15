Detectives share CCTV footage of suspected killer one week after 'cruel and cold-blooded assassination'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lenny Scott, 33, was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on the evening of Thursday, February 8.

Emergency service workers attended and found Lenny with serious gunshot wounds, but despite their best efforts, he died later in hospital.

Lenny, who lived in Prescot, was described as a “devoted dad” and “the biggest, funniest and most lovable person” in a statement released by his grieving family.

Lenny Scott

Police launched an investigation and a 25-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

One week after Lenny’s death, they have now shared CCTV footage of the suspect after the shooting, which shows them leaving on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike. They were wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw someone matching this description or who has seen any abandoned bikes in the area.

Police want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from this area between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 8

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Constabulary’s head of major crime, said: “It’s now a week since Lenny Scott was shot and killed and my thoughts are still very much with his loved ones at this time.

“Since last Thursday we have had a team of officers and staff working around the clock to understand what happened, identify the people responsible and get justice for Lenny’s family.

“While we do at this stage believe that Lenny was the intended target of this shooting, what we do not know yet is why he was targeted. We are keeping an open mind about the motive for what can only be described as a cruel and cold-blooded assassination, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information about why this has happened to get in touch.

“We are also continuing to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either on the day of the shooting or in the days or even weeks beforehand. This could be a suspicious character or vehicle that seemed out of place or unusual. Have you seen any burnt out vehicles or discarded clothing? Please come and talk to us so we can look into it.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dash-cam footage from within the area defined on the map shown between 5pm and 8pm last Thursday.

“We believe there may have been a number of people in and around the car park at around the time of the shooting who have not yet spoken to police, and I would urge those people to come forward.

“You may think that the information isn’t significant but if you do know anything, however small or unimportant you think it is, please come and tell us and we can be the judge. The information you hold may fit into a bigger jigsaw and provide one of the pieces we need to help identify who did this.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1155 of February 9, or submit it online here.