Detectives share CCTV image after man punched in head at Wigan North Western
Detectives are appealing for information after a man punched a stranger in the head at Wigan North Western railway station.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
British Transport Police say the attack happened in the men’s toilets shortly before 7pm on bank holiday Monday, May 8, and caused the victim's hearing aid to become dislodged.
They have now released a CCTV image of someone they believe could have information to help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him can contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 615 of May 8.