Detectives share CCTV image after man punched in head at Wigan North Western

Detectives are appealing for information after a man punched a stranger in the head at Wigan North Western railway station.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

British Transport Police say the attack happened in the men’s toilets shortly before 7pm on bank holiday Monday, May 8, and caused the victim's hearing aid to become dislodged.

Wigan theatre and music venue forced to shut after structural fault found
They have now released a CCTV image of someone they believe could have information to help their investigation.

Police want to trace this manPolice want to trace this man
Police want to trace this man
Anyone who recognises him can contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 615 of May 8.