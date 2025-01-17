Detectives want to trace three people as they investigate a drugs and firearms conspiracy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a drugs and firearms conspiracy have released photographs of two men and a woman they wish to speak to.

Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) are keen to hear from Michael Moores, 37, from Skelmersdale, Danielle Webb, 32, from Oxfordshire, and Jagdish Singh, 35, from Merseyside, or anyone who knows their whereabouts.

Michael Moores is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with cropped dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Danielle Webb is white, 5ft 5in, of slim build, with straight black hair and green eyes. She has links to Skelmersdale.

Jagdish Singh is described as Asian, 5ft 10in tall, broad build, with receding black hair and brown eyes.

Moores, Webb and Singh, or anyone who knows where they are, can call police on 101, quoting reference LC-20250115-1062.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or provide information online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.