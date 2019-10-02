Did notorious double killer also take Julie Finley?

The mother of a 23-year-old woman whose murder remains unsolved after a quarter of a century has urged police to probe new evidence linking it to killer Christopher Halliwell.

Halliwell, is serving life for the murder of Sian O’Callaghan and Becky Godden and was the subject of ITV series A Confession which concluded this week.

He drove a white van similar to the one spotted at the scene of Julie Finley’s unsolved murder in Rainford near Billinge, it has emerged.

Julie’s naked body was found dumped in a carrot field off the Rainford Bypass in August 1994, after being snatched in Liverpool city centre.

Her mum Patricia Finley spoke out for the first time in years to tell the Liverpool Echo: “I’m being told he worked up here at the time and he had a white van.

“This was not far from the Rainford Bypass where he was working. I’m definitely interested in finding out about this new connection.

“Police should investigate and go and speak to Halliwell. He could then deny or admit it.”

A witness told The Mirror that Halliwell, now 55, stayed in Aughton, Lancashire, just four miles from the field where Julie’s body was dumped. The witness claimed Halliwell worked as a window fitter, from Monday to Friday before returning home to Swindon.