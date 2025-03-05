Digger involved in Wigan damage trail 'not stolen' say police
It had initially been reported that the yellow digger, which caused carnage on Bickershaw Lane and Walthew Lane in Platt Bridge during the morning rush hour on Tuesday March 4, had been stolen, but police have now confirmed that it was not.
It is alleged that a man had gone to a massive illegal tip on Bickershaw Lane that residents have recently been complaining about, in order to retrieve the vehicle.
A source told Wigan Today that the owner had been leasing the earth mover to travellers working on the site and decided to reclaim it due to a lack of payments.
There is film footage of men chasing after the digger as it smashes into a car and now another clip shows two men struggling in the cab of the vehicle after it had come to a standstill outside Platt Bridge post office.
A 45-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving but there has also been a counter-claim of assault made by the accused driver.
The source said that he had been stabbed with a screwdriver during the incident.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the details of the suspected driver’s arrest and also that a second claim of assault had been made. A spokesman said that so far no arrests had been made in relation to that matter.
Morning traffic was brought to a standstill for a period after the multiple collisions until police could finally clear the scene.