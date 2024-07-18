'Dirty protest' in police cell lands Wigan borough man with hefty bill

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A borough man who made a "dirty protest" in a police station cell has been convicted of criminal damage.

Michael Unsworth, 51, of Oxford Street, Leigh, defecated and smeared his faeces onto the walls and door of the cell at Bury police station on July 14.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was ordered to pay £935 in compensation.

