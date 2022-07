Borough magistrates heard that both Thomas Marshall and his wife are disabled and that if he were disqualified from the road he would lose his job and it would cause exceptional hardship to them both.

This was after Marshall, of Harold Avenue, Ashton, was caught breaking a 40mph speed limit in Norfolk last October by seven miles an hour.

The bench looked leniently on Marshall because of the "exceptional hardship" a ban would cause