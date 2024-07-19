Dispersal order set up in Wigan town centre after ugly scenes which saw teen stabbed

By Alan Weston
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:37 BST
Wigan town centre has been made the subject of a police ‘dispersal order’ following yesterday’s shocking events in which a teenager was stabbed.

The dispersal order, which is in effect until 1pm on Sunday, gives police extra powers to move people on under certain circumstances.

Although not explicitly stated, the order comes hard on the heels of shocking video footage taken in broad daylight, which shows a knifeman threatening another man as he lay prone on the ground.

The area of Wigan town centre covered by the dispersal orderThe area of Wigan town centre covered by the dispersal order
The area of Wigan town centre covered by the dispersal order

Emergency services rushed to Market Street on Thursday afternoon when the 19-year-old man was attacked.

He suffered injuries which were not life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 19 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy afterwards took to social media about “the very serious incident.”

GMP said the dispersal order meant that individuals would be ordered to leave the designated area if “there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a person’s behaviour has contributed or is likely to contribute to: a) members of the public in the specified locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or b) the occurrence in the locality of crime and disorder.”

