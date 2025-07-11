Tip-offs that car cruiser events could take place in Wigan this weekend have prompted police to impose dispersal orders again.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they have received intelligence of new plans to use the A49 link road and Newtown Asda carpark as race tracks over the coming days and say they now plan to disrupt them in the interests of public safety.

It’s the fourth time this year that these powers have been enacted. Last time the enforcement powers were extended to the entire town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order will be in place from 6pm today (Friday July 11) and remain in place for 48 hours.

The A49 link road between Westwood and Goose Green has become a hotspot for car meets since it opened. Police will be monitoring it closely this weekend

Under these powers vehicles can be seized under the Police Reform Act 2002 and their drivers prosecuted.

Anyone attending car cruiser events at locations within the zone will see their vehicle registrations noted, and the owner’s insurance company will be alerted. This can cause vehicle insurance to increase or to be terminated and can be difficult to get insurance with another company.

A section 35 Dispersal Order also gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour. Officers can issue people a notice to leave the area immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to do so can lead to an arrest, or if they return to the area after already being issued a warning.

The Newtown Asda car park has been a scene of car meets in the past, prompting noise complaints from neighbours, and is the subject of a dispersal zone this weekend

A Wigan Police spokesperson said: “For a period of 48 hours, commencing from 6pm on July 11, the order will cover Westwood Way, the A49 from Chapel Lane to its junction with Warrington Road. Also covered in the order is the Asda Car Park, Soho Street, Wigan.

"The order, authorised by Insp Morris, will be implemented by the local Neighbourhood team as well as specialist resources.

"Officers will be policing the area after information received concerning possible car meets over the course of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any person or vehicle found to be breaching the order, not only will have their vehicle seized and the driver dealt with in relation to the respective driving offences, but we will be informing the respective insurance companies with a view to having the drivers policy cancelled due to the dangerous. anti-social use of the vehicle.”