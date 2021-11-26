Disqualified Wigan motorist caught on the road drug driving
A motorist was caught drug-driving while banned from the road.
Lee Dawber, 34, of Dickens Drive, Abram, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to breaching a driving disqualification by driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Warrington Road in Abram on April 2 and doing so while under the influence of cocaine.
The bench noted that he drove as a favour to another family member but justices pointed out that there had been other transport options, that the drug reading had been high and that he was completing community punishments for other offences when the latest crimes were committed.
He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. Dawber was also banned from the road for a further 36 months, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and was ordered to pay £213 to the court and victim services.