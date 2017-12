Police have identified two people they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of two beloved dogs.



Officers are continuing their investigation into reports two dogs were stolen on Saturday, November 25, and found in a makeshift dog prison in Appley Bridge.

Betty, a blind three-year-old St Bernard, and Walter, a two-year-old Bull Mastiff, were stolen from stables in the Cockerham area.

Now the pair are back home with their family after a week of extensive social media appeals.