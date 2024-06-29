Domestic abuse and stalking charges denied by Wigan 35-year-old
A Wigan borough 35-year-old has denied serious charges of domestic abuse.
Dean Riley, of Princess Avenue, Atherton, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February and August last year and then to stalking her to the point of her fearing violence between August and October.
He further denies charges of intentionally strangling the complainant on February 28 last year and causing her actual bodily harm on July 15.