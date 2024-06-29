Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough 35-year-old has denied serious charges of domestic abuse.

Dean Riley, of Princess Avenue, Atherton, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February and August last year and then to stalking her to the point of her fearing violence between August and October.

He further denies charges of intentionally strangling the complainant on February 28 last year and causing her actual bodily harm on July 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has admitted to breaching bail on June 14.