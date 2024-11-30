Wigan Council is showing its support for campaigns to end domestic abuse and reaffirm its commitment to the Love Is Not Abuse (LINA) movement.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has been highlighting the 16 days of action that follow White Ribbon Day on November 25.

Launched in 2021, LINA is the borough’s own campaign to raise awareness of and help tackle domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has partnered with hospitality venues, businesses and libraries to highlight the borough’s dedicated domestic abuse helpline.

Wigan Council marks White Ribbon day

Domestic abuse awareness stalls will be hosted throughout the days of action and bespoke training will be provided to help workers identify signs of abuse.

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “White Ribbon Day is an important date in our calendar and places this subject in the spotlight on a regional and national scale.

“Its aims run parallel with our own Love Is Not Abuse campaign, which has made a real impact since launching in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a role to play for everyone in helping to end domestic abuse by raising awareness of the support available that will help many affected by DA.

“We want to encourage people to be aware of friends and neighbours in their community and come together to try to end domestic abuse.”

The Love Is Not Abuse campaign, developed alongside victims, highlights the warning signs of domestic abuse and encourages individuals to seek help from support services available across the borough.

A dedicated helpline was set up in 2021 as part of the partnership work with the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the service has received over 21,000 calls, averaging 30 calls per day, guiding residents to the help they need.

This helpline is available for victims, family and friends with concerns about a loved one, and professionals seeking advice.

Working with DIAS domestic abuse service, the council is providing domestic abuse training to the local beauty industry across the borough.

This training equips staff with the knowledge and skills to spot the signs of domestic abuse and ensure they know how to help clients in that situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, a victim will experience abuse 50 times before seeking help. The training recognises that hairdressers and beauty salons are safe spaces where clients feel at ease with trusted stylists or beauty consultants.

Many of these professionals foster close relationships with their clients and see them regularly, making them uniquely positioned to recognise signs of abuse.

With training, they can guide clients to appropriate help, especially those who may not realise they are experiencing abuse.

The training aims to enhance the wraparound support within the borough to assist domestic abuse victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the training is complete, qualified businesses will receive awareness promotion packs, enabling salons to discreetly promote awareness materials and helpline information within their salons.

Find more information about Wigan Council’s Love Is Not Abuse campaign and domestic abuse support services.

The Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse helpline is available at 01942 311365.

Everyone can show their commitment by making the White Ribbon Promise never to use, excuse, or remain silent about violence against women. To take the pledge, visit white ribbon