Donations pour in for funeral of Wigan man with 'heart of gold' as murder probe continues

A fund-raising appeal has been launched to give a Wigan man “the send-off he deserves” after his death triggered a murder investigation.

Mark Vernal was described as a “larger than life character with a heart of gold” by his brother Michael Vernal on the appeal’s website.

More than £1,330 had been donated for his funeral within just two hours of the fund-raiser’s launch.

Mark Vernal

Michael wrote: “I am fund-raising for the funeral of my brother Mark Vernal, who was tragically taken from us on August 15.

"I want to give him the send-off he deserves, as we all know he was a larger than life character with a heart of gold. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.

"Thank you for your donations and caring words at this difficult time.”

Emergency services were called to Mark’s home on Dumbarton Green, in Beech Hill, at around 6.40am on Wednesday after a fire broke out and he was trapped inside.

Firefighters pulled him out and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died there on Thursday evening, with his family and friends at his bedside.

Police launched a murder investigation and said the incident was being treated as a suspected arson attack.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm.

Det Ch Insp Nicola McCulloch, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time we suspect this is an arson attack resulting in the tragic death of a man.

“Whilst we remain at the scene, speaking with residents and conducting extensive CCTV trawls, we need members of the public who may have been in the area of Dumbarton Green, or at the address, on Tuesday and Wednesday during the early morning to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 0161 856 0110 or 101, quoting log 533 of August 14, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

Donations to pay for Mark’s funeral can be made here.