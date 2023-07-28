'Don't approach him' warning from police searching for wanted man who could be in Wigan
Police are urging people not to approach a wanted man who could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Thomas Aspinall, 37, of Kent Street, Preston, is wanted by police in connection with failing to appear at court for two charges of assault.
He has links to Preston, Chorley and Wigan.
A police spokesman said: “If you see him, or know where he may be, don’t approach him, but contact us straight away.
"For immediate sightings please call 999. Otherwise call 101 or email [email protected]”