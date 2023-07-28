News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

'Don't approach him' warning from police searching for wanted man who could be in Wigan

Police are urging people not to approach a wanted man who could be in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read

Thomas Aspinall, 37, of Kent Street, Preston, is wanted by police in connection with failing to appear at court for two charges of assault.

He has links to Preston, Chorley and Wigan.

Read More
The latest Wigan drivers in court after being caught for speeding and other moto...
Thomas Aspinall is wanted by policeThomas Aspinall is wanted by police
Thomas Aspinall is wanted by police
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “If you see him, or know where he may be, don’t approach him, but contact us straight away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For immediate sightings please call 999. Otherwise call 101 or email [email protected]