Double murderer who visited a Wigan restaurant just hours after a "cold-blooded" execution and is linked to car wash shooting has lost his sentencing appeal

A gangland murderer linked with a shooting in Wigan has lost his sentencing appeal just months after being told he will "die behind bars".



Mark Fellows, 38, from Warrington, was handed a mandatory life sentence for the murders of St Helens mob enforcer John Kinsella and Salford's "Mr Big" Paul Massey back in January.

He has today been in Manchester Crown Court via video link, appealing his life-sentence for the double murder.

The appeal has been dismissed and the sentence has been upheld.

A chilling image released earlier this year shows Fellows, also known as "The Iceman", visiting KFC on Gerard Street in Ashton just hours after he shot Kinsella "execution style".

The murders were linked to a savage gang war which spilled out into the streets of Ashton back in March 2015 when a 28-year-old man was shot at a car wash on Bolton Road.

"Mr Big" Massey and his gangland enforcer Kinsella were both killed as a result of the ongoing rivalry.

A split within the dominant self-styled A Team gang, led by Stephen Britton - who Massey acted as a mentor for, began in the summer of 2014.

A separate faction, led by Michael Carroll, included Kinsella's killers Mark Fellows and Steven Boyle, both life-long serious criminals.

Both sides were said to be involved in drugs, robbery and extortion.



Father-of-five Massey, 55, a notorious "Mr Big" crime figure in Salford and beyond, was shot at 18 times as he raised his hands in defence and dived for cover behind bins, a jury heard during a seven week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

After being shot five times, he died within minutes.

Three years later, Massey's friend and gang associate, John Kinsella, 53, a martial arts expert and mob enforcer from Liverpool, was murdered by Fellows in a second "cold-blooded" execution.



Kinsella, whose help footballer Steven Gerrard called on to scare off a Liverpool gangster known as The Psycho who had been "terrorising" him, was walking his dogs with his pregnant partner, Wendy Owen, near their home in Rainhill on May 5 last year.

Fellows cycled up, shooting his victim twice in the back with a Webley six-shot revolver. As Kinsella lay dying, the killer stood over him to fire twice more into the back of his head from close range.

Just hours after the murder, Fellows was pictured ordering a meal at KFC on Gerard Street in Ashton.

Fellows was convicted of both murders in January following an eight week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.