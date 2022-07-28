Dozens arrested and thousands of pounds seized as part of Operation Avro in Wigan

Police officers based in Wigan and across Greater Manchester turned out in force on Thursday for Operation Avro.

They were executing warrants, making arrests, carrying out traffic and speeding operations, seizing assets such as cars without insurance, and doing drugs raids.

The initiative saw £18,000 in cash and a Rolex watch worth £30,000 seized, alongside arrests.

Police officers make arrests and search a house on Broom Road, Wigan.

At least two of the arrests were related to domestic violence offences.

As part of the day, there were expected to be seven multi-agency briefings, which started at Wigan Warriors before heading into the town centre.

There will also be two night-time operations which will focus on keeping people safe.

Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan’s district commander delivering a briefing in the town centre

Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan’s district commander, headed up the briefing on Market Place alongside Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes and Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry.

They briefed officers, staff, councillors including leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux, the council’s chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan, and other partners ahead of more action to fight, prevent and reduce crime.

Throughout the day, there were community-focused events including a talk on knife crime at Wigan Youth Zone in partnership with St John Ambulance.

Wigan is the latest town to fall under the special operation after Bolton, Rochdale and Oldham in previous months.

Wigan Police and police officers from Greater Manchester turned out in force for Operation Avro

The operation forms part of a force-wide initiative to safeguard communities.

It is hoped that the public seeing a large police presence in the community will encourage people to report crime.

Chief Supt Higham said: “We want to let the public know we’re here and make ourselves visible in the community.

"Sometimes there is a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t get out to them.

"Today is a real show of strength across the force.

"People often come to us and say things like ‘I’ve got drug dealing happening next to me’, but because no-one’s reported anything, we’re unaware of what’s going on.

"I would urge anyone who sees or knows of any criminal activity to report it so we can take action.”