Drama at Wigan North Western station as ram raiders target cash machine

The front of Wigan North Western station was taped off by police this morning (Tuesday) after what appears to be a ram raid.



Although details are scarce at the moment, there are suggestions that a vehicle was driven through the front glass doors of the Wallgate premises, perhaps in order to get at the cash machine inside.

Police outside the station

The fascia of the premises are stoved in and police tape prevents access.

Passers-by described the drama as police swarmed the station and a large area of it was taped off.

Debris could be seen at the front of the station from the damage caused by the incident.

Taxi driver Chris Taberner, 64, said: "They smashed through the front of the station and got off with a cash machine.

Damage at the front of Wigan North Western station

"I then heard they dumped it further down the road when they got the cash out.

"It happened about 4 or 5am."

Angus, 27, said his train had been delayed from Liverpool to Wigan.

He said: "Word of mouth is that they've rammed into the front door and it was some form of robbery.

"The station was closed earlier but it has now re-opened.

"My train from Liverpool to Wigan was delayed but I don't know if that's anything to do with what's happened."

Danny Duke, 30, from Wigan, who waiting for a bus, added: "It's shocking what's happened.

"You don't expect to see that and I hope everyone is okay."

The station was closed for a period as investigations got under way and passengers were advised to use Wallgate station for services.

However, North Western Station was later re-opened, commuters using the side entrance to access platforms as normal rail services resumed.