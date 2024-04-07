Driver accused of motoring offences on car park of Wigan borough supermarket

A man has been charged with driving in a supermarket car park without due care and attention and after taking drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Cameron Meadows, 24, of Lovers Lane, Atherton, is alleged to have committed the offences in the car park of Asda, on Priestners Way, Leigh, on October 21.

He will appear before Wigan justices on April 18 and was remanded on unconditional bail.