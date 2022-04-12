Driver caught doing 72mph on 30mph Wigan road where mum was killed two days earlier

A motorist travelling at more than double the speed limit and two unlicensed drivers were caught by police on the same road where a mother was killed in a hit-and-run less than 48 hours earlier.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:59 pm

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team carried out a pre-planned operation to target speeding drivers on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton on Sunday.

It came just two days after the death of teacher and mum-of-three Laura Hazeldine, who was hit by a car outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road, on Friday night. Two men were also badly injured in the incident.

One of the cars seized by police

On Facebook, Sgt Hall said: “J Relief neighbourhood team, supported by the special constabulary, conducted a pre-planned traffic speeding enforcement operation on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

“A number of drivers were ‘advised’ regarding excessive speed and a number also received fixed penalty notices, the worst being a young lad who thought it was okay to drive at 72mph in a 30!!

“Even more alarming were the two drivers who thought it was acceptable to drive a motor vehicle on a road at excessive speed, without even having passed the driving test and subsequently having no motor insurance……… those cars were taken away and seized!”

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Gaskell, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, was charged with causing Ms Hazeldine’s death by dangerous driving, as well as

Police officers carried out the operation on Ormskirk Road on Sunday

driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, May 16.