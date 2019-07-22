Driver kicked and punched after three-car collision in early hours in Wigan

Violence broke out after an early hours smash in Wigan.



A resident’s camera caught an attack by two men on the driver of a VW Scirocco wedged between two other cars following the collision on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, at 3.30am on Sunday.

A still from the footage of the incident

Other news: Billy Livesley murder: Killer gets life sentence with at least 17 years behind bars



They shout at him, deliver kicks and punches while he tries to defend himself and also try to drag him out.

One even lands blows after the arrival of the first of several police cars.

Officers then try to calm things down and parties are asked to keep their distance.

A police spokesman said: “A grey Volkswagen Scirocco was in collision with a white Fiat Punto and a Blue Dacia Sandero. Officers attended and a man aged 23 was arrested for driving while disqualified. A man aged 28 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”