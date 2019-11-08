Driver's shock after seeing pair flee car after head-on crash in Wigan ... leaving their weapons behind

A driver has spoken of his shock at seeing two people flee a car after a head-on crash, leaving their weapons inside.

Karl Chadwick was injured in the late-night smash and his car, which he used for work, has been written off.

Karl Chadwick with his written-off vehicle

Police found a machete and kitchen knife in the car that hit him, after it was abandoned by the occupants, and an investigation is under way.

The 53-year-old was travelling home from work as a self-employed campervan electrical fitter when the crash happened at the bottom of Ince Green Lane, in Ince, at 11.15pm on Wednesday, October 23.

A Ford Ka tried to go the wrong way on the one-way street as Mr Chadwick approached a roundabout.

It hit a kerb, creating a large spark, and went flying into the air before hitting Mr Chadwick’s car.

He said: “At the last minute I tried to turn to the left and he ploughed into my front driver’s side.

“The vehicle they were in was a total mess. I hurt my ankle and shoulder. They jumped out and ran off. I jumped out to run after them, but I had hurt my ankle so only did three steps.”

Mr Chadwick called police and says when officers arrived, they found the car was not registered or insured.

A machete was discovered in the driver’s door, while a kitchen knife was in the passenger’s door.

Mr Chadwick says there were two people in the vehicle - a male driver and a passenger who may have been male too. “The car was being chased by a

BMW X5-size vehicle, it could have been an Audi or something else. It was a big, dark or grey-coloured 4x4 chasing them,” he said.

“As they hit me and crashed, I heard screeching, looked up and as the lads ran off the 4x4 went round the roundabout, spinning its wheels, and went after the lads and turned on the estate.”

Mr Chadwick’s vehicle was seriously damaged in the crash and he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his shoulder and ankle.

Tests showed he did not have any broken bones and his ankle recovered after a few days, but he is still having problems with his shoulder.

He can no longer use his vehicle, which featured the details of his business, and had to take a time off work to recover.

Mr Chadwick, who lives in Lower Ince, said: “I was a bit shaken up. When I phoned 999 and got through to the police control, I kept having to apologise for swearing. It was big shock.

“I have been driving since 1987 and never had an accident - it’s my first accident in 32 years.”

A police spokesman confirmed weapons were found and an investigation is under way, but no arrests have been made.

Mr Chadwick said: “If anyone knows anything, please tell police. It would be nice to find out who has done this.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.