Driver was over the limit the morning after drinking

A Wigan man banned from the road for drink-driving told a court he would never have got behind the wheel had he known he was still above the limit the next morning.

Christopher Field believed he was all right to drive after consuming what he said was a small amount of alcohol on a night out, hours before being pulled over.

The 24-year-old of Wessex Drive, Ince, had stayed at a friend’s house and believed he had fully slept off the liquor’s effects when he decided to head for home.

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Field pleaded guilty to drink-driving after a breathalyser found 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath; the legal limit is 35.

Justices heard how Field, a former servicemen, was stopped by police at around 5.40am on December 16, after he was seen on CCTV “staggering” towards his Suzuki Swift and driving off.

A patrol was dispatched to trace him due to the icy road conditions on the morning in question.

He was stopped on Wigan Lane, telling police he was taking two friends home, and admitted having consumed alcohol the night before.

Representing himself in court, Fields expressed remorse for the crime, telling justices: “I would never purposely drink and drive.”

He said: “I had been out the night before. I went to a friend’s to sleep, then went to drive home not knowing I was still intoxicated, and I offered two friends a lift.”

He added: “I wouldn’t have done it if I had known. I would never do that and I am fully against it.

“I’m an ex-military lad and I know the rigmarole, so I would never purposely drink and drive.

“I am sorry about what I did, I never intended to do it. I’m an honest lad and will never do it again.”

He assured the court that he was now fully aware that he could still have alcohol in his blood the day after drinking.

Field was fined £375 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, with the option of reducing the ban by 13 weeks with the undertaking of a drink-driving awareness course.